Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $454.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

