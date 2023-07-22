LooksRare (LOOKS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.56 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $51.25 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LooksRare alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 926,918,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,475,709 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LooksRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LooksRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.