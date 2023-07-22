Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $384,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $146,621.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,237.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 304.90 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

