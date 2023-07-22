Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $560,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.