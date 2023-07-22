Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,097 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 167,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 49,364 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 83,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

