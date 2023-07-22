Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 200 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Biogen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.19.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

