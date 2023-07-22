Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,857 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

