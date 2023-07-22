Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,110 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 13.6% in the first quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 323,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 38,716 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $443,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 25.7% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Everbridge Stock Down 1.8 %

EVBG stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $40,046.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.