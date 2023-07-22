Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $71.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

