Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

