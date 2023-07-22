Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Up 9.9% This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $4,476.42 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

