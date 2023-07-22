Maiar DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70,493.60 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $70,493.60 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,825.95 or 1.00024260 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000591 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,224.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

