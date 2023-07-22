Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.54. 2,080,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,376. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $148.11 and a 12 month high of $194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 756.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.