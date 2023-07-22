MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Down 14.4% in June

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MBIA by 148.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MBI traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 211,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,708. MBIA has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MBIA will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MBIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MBIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

See Also

