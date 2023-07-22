Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,832 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 384,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,192 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.96. 4,673,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,860. The firm has a market cap of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

