Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 321,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 26,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 384,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 120,192 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,860. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

