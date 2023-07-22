Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.16

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.16 ($3.91) and traded as high as GBX 529 ($6.92). Melrose Industries shares last traded at GBX 526.40 ($6.88), with a volume of 2,682,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 620 ($8.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.51).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 496.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.48. The stock has a market cap of £7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3,312.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Melrose Industries

About Melrose Industries

In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($41,194.02). In related news, insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 471 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £31,505.19 ($41,194.02). Also, insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.86), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,729,079.50). Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.