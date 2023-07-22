Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,394 shares of company stock worth $9,754,096 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

META traded down $8.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.26. 42,139,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,758,322. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $318.68. The company has a market cap of $754.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

