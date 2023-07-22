Metal 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.03 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Metal has a market capitalization of $92.45 million and $8.03 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00004631 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

