Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Short Interest Update

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the June 15th total of 535,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meten Holding Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Meten Holding Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.65% of Meten Holding Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meten Holding Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METX opened at $0.21 on Friday. Meten Holding Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

About Meten Holding Group

Meten Holding Group Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

