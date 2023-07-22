Meter Governance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $40.13 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $40.13 million and approximately $83,512.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.87 or 0.00006261 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,807,162 coins and its circulating supply is 21,478,327 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,807,162 with 21,478,327 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.88794155 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $108,289.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.