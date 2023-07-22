Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

