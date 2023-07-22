Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.
In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.56.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
