Midas (MIDAS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.54 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Midas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005018 BTC on exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $81.20 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Midas has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Midas is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.35967591 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

