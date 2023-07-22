Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on the stock.

LON MIDW opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 471.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,552.94 and a beta of 0.76. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400.38 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.60 ($7.54).

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

