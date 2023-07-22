Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 800 ($10.46) target price on the stock.
Midwich Group Price Performance
LON MIDW opened at GBX 434 ($5.67) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 450.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 471.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,552.94 and a beta of 0.76. Midwich Group has a 52 week low of GBX 400.38 ($5.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.60 ($7.54).
About Midwich Group
