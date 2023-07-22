Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.45 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Tesla by 87.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 8.2% during the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.23. 75,661,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,074,094. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.89. The firm has a market cap of $827.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

