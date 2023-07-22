Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $1.91 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.62. 1,879,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.