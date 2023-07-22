Mizuho Cuts Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $74.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.65.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.30. Corteva has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

(Get Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.