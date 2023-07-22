Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 760,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 594,548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.71. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

