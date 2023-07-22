Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Sells 57 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.38. The company had a trading volume of 443,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,763. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on McDonald’s from $316.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.26.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.