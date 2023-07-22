Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Trading Down 0.3 %

MCO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.75. 2,170,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $361.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.