Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 5,969 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $307,284.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,250,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,356,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $604,440.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,831 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $501,970.86.

On Friday, July 14th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,500 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $693,630.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,657 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $761,138.01.

ANIP traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,269. The company has a market cap of $937.85 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $106.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ANIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $64,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

