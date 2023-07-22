National Bankshares Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$24.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$27.25 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$29.00 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of C$20.36 and a twelve month high of C$34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.79.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

