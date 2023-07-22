Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 237.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.50 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total transaction of $219,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,712.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

