Neutrino USD One Day Trading Volume Hits $5,562.15 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $27.39 million and $5,562.15 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.
Neutrino USD Token Profile
Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.
Neutrino USD Token Trading
