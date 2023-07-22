New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

New Gold Trading Down 2.0 %

NGD opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $831.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

About New Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

