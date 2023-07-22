Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,125 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

VCIT opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

