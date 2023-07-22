Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 133,754 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,822 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,399,000 after acquiring an additional 467,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

