Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,096 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $394.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $411.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $336.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.