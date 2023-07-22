Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 698.7% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after purchasing an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $172.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $160.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

