Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $13,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,598,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,512,000 after purchasing an additional 183,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,309,000 after purchasing an additional 936,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,999,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Stock Performance

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,356.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OKE stock opened at $66.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.10. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Articles

