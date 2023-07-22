Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.91 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $90.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

