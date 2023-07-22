Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,323,000 after buying an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $123.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.81 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

