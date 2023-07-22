Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock worth $33,959,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.30.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

