Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,076 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 8,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $499.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.06 and a 200 day moving average of $446.44. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $502.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.58.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.