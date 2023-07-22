Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $12,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $215.86 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.27. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.55.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

