Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $453.42 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

