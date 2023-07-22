NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $550.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $443.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $400.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.34. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 230.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 84,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after buying an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.