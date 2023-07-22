Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $97,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $391.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

ODFL opened at $394.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $411.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

