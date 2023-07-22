PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCAR. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 33.2% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

