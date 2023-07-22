Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 11,074.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,544,701 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $113,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.34 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. As a group, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

